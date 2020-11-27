Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan’s parole again extended

New Delhi, Nov 27 : The Supreme Court on Friday extended the parole of AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for one more week for medical treatments.

A bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao made it clear that this is the last extension of parole for Perarivalan, who has been out since November 9 on medical grounds.

Tamil Nadu will also provide police escort to Perarivalan in the hospital.

The bench said Perarivalan may be taken to any medical facility that he needs, and asked his counsel to suggest his client to visit CMC Vellore for the treatment. “After one week he shall be taken to jail,” said the bench.

Perarivalan also sought extension of his parole by 90 days which was objected by Tami Nadu government counsel.

The Tamil Nadu government counsel said 30 days parole is allowed in 2 years and he has already availed 51 days. The counsel added that he has a hospital 25 km away, instead he wants to go to a hospital which is 200 km away and these facts are not presented before the court.

On November 23, the Supreme Court had extended Perarivalan’s parole by one week for medical check-up. The top court asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide police protection to him in the hospital.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Perarivalan, had submitted before the top court that parole was given on November 9, which was later extended by Madras High Court to November 23. “He also requested for police escort for medical exams. If the state can grant parole for another week,” Sankaranarayanan had submitted.

The bench said it will hear the matter on the next date for final disposal and extended the parole for a week and directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide protect to him during medical check-up.

The order from the top court came after the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted it does not oppose his release of the convict and the Tamil Nadu Governor can decide on it.

On November 3, the Supreme Court expressed its dissatisfaction over the pendency of pardon-plea of a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for over two years with the Tamil Nadu Governor.

