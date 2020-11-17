Rajkumar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha recreat iconic SRK & Kajol DDLJ scene

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha who is currently enjoying the appreciation for her performance in Hansal Mehta directorial ‘Chhalaang’ alongside Rajkummar Rao, shared a BTS video from the sets of her film.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, shared a quirky video in which they were seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She captioned her Instagram post with a very popular dialogue from the film: “Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao.”

In the video clip, Nushrat Bharucha is seen running into Rajkummar’s arms as he stands in a mustard field, and they address each other as ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’. The two then sing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. Watch the video below:

Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkumar Rao DDLJ video

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkumar are currently seen together in the digitally-released film, “Chhalaang”. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, revolves around a PT teacher and how sports education is introduced in school curriculum. The movie opened with positive reviews from critics.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nushrat Bharucha opened up about how she struggled with the Haryanvi dialect on the first day of the Chhalaang shoot. “It was the first day of shoot and the first time I was speaking in Haryanvi. They gave me a long dialogue in Haryanvi and I had to say it fast. All senior actors were there in front of me from Rajkummar, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and others and I just kept fumbling and messing up,” she said.

Hansal lost his cool and reprimanded her for not getting ‘such a simple’ scene right, Nushrat Bharucha revealed. However, it turned out to be a prank planned by the rest of the cast members, she said.