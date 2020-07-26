RajKummar Rao shares glimpse from his salon visit amid pandemic

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 27th July 2020 2:20 am IST
RajKummar Rao shares glimpse from his salon visit amid pandemic

Mumbai: Actor RajKummar Rao on Sunday paid visit to a salon to get a haircut amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar posted a picture in which popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim is seen styling the former’s hair.

“Thank you @aalimhakim sir for making me feel so safe and protected at your salon. At Salon Hakim’s Aalim after getting my haircut done with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts,” he captioned the image. RajKummar is also seen wearing a mask at the salon.

On the work front, RajKummar will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

