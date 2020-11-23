Rajkummar Rao’s success makes Hansal Mehta feel like a ‘happy parent’

New Delhi, Nov 23 : National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all praise for actor Rajkummar Rao, with whom he has often collaborated. Mehta says the success of the actor makes him feel like a happy parent.

Rajkummar made his acting debut in 2010 “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”. But it was through Mehta’s film “Shahid” in 2013 that he gained recognition. The actor again collaborated with the filmmaker with projects such as “CityLights”, “Aligarh”, “Bose: Dead/Alive”, “Omerta” and the recent digitally released film “Chhalaang”.

Talking about Rajkummar’s evolution as an actor, Mehta told IANS: “The beauty is Rajkummar has never lost his humility and generosity that he always had as an actor. He has remained that same person. What has changed is that Rajkummar has become really popular.”

The quinquagenarian reminisced about how he and the actor would walk freely on the street and shoot “guerilla style” on the roads in the past.

“Now that is not possible. I think the success has brought with it some limitations. But his success makes me happy. I feel like a happy parent,” Mehta added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.