Rajnath and Dushyant Chautala hold talks on farmers agitation

New Delhi, Dec 12 : Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, founder of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)’s ally in the state, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the issues of farmers and the ongoing protest movement these days.

Chautala informed Rajnath Singh about the farmers’ issue and also gave necessary suggestions to find a solution to resolve the deadlock. The meeting between the two leaders is significant because talks between the Central government and the farmers seem to have come to a halt after the government’s proposals were rejected by farmers’ organisations.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating since November 26 against three Union Agricultural Laws enacted by the Central government. The farmers’ movement continues along the borders of the national Capital. The JJP is perceived to have a strong support base among farmers in Haryana. Some MLAs from the party have already extended their support to the farmers’ movement.

Earlier, Dushyant Chautala has said he won’t allow any kind of damage to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) reserved for farmers and would resign as Deputy CM if the MSP rules for farmers were affected.

Source: IANS

