Rajnath lays foundation stone of SASE lab building

Manali, Oct 2 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid the foundation stone of a calibration lab building at the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) near here in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also accompanied the Union Minister.

The calibration lab would be constructed under ‘Project Anshankan’ at a cost of Rs 736.18 lakh, which would go a long way in efficient and time-bound calibration of a variety of sensors to be deployed in field locations in snow-bound regions.

Earlier, the SASE authorities made a detailed presentation on their activities.

The SASE is working on avalanche forecasting, artificial triggering and structural control in snowbound mountainous areas.

The SASE also participated in the Indian Antarctic Programme with research on Antarctic areas’ snow cover and ice sheet surface energy balance and melt estimation.

