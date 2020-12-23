Rajnath reviews plans for Aero India 2021

New Delhi, Dec 23 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the planning of Aero India 2021 on Wednesday and appealed to the aerospace and defence industry to participate in the mega event.

The Department of Defence apprised the minister that the event conforms to current international guidelines for exhibitions and that the event is planned to be a business focused exhibition.

The public, which is usually enthralled with the visuals of the air display, will witness this edition in virtual mode to make way for the safe in-person interactions between global aerospace and defence businesses so as to forge partnerships in the new year.

“The event has witnessed tremendous interest with the space being sold out and 500+ registered exhibitors. In view of the challenges due to Covid-19, the Defence Minister directed that the event be held for business days only from February 3 to February 5, 2021 with the essence being to achieve traction for the aerospace and defence industry which has faced numerous challenges in the year 2020 due to lockdown and embargo/restrictions on travel,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Senior representatives of foreign missions at New Delhi were briefed in early October about Aero India 2021 well in advance with a view to encourage the presence of their leaders and seniormost decision makers and thereafter formal invites have been extended.

Aero India 2021 promises to showcase India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities as also seek investments in India owing to a series of policy initiatives in defence such as increase in FDI to 74 per cent through automatic route, the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, revised offset guidelines to promote Investment in India for co-development and co-production as also formulated the draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 (DPEPP 2020) during the pandemic period of 2020.

Rajnath reaffirmed India’s resolve to be among the top five countries of the world in aerospace and defence manufacturing and Aero India 2021 is symbolic of India’s will to be a leader among leaders.

He stated: “Aatmanirbhar Bharat was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and that India’s Aerospace and Defence sector has matured and is continuously exploring mutually beneficial partnerships with friendly countries to set up industries in India for Indian-manufactured defence equipment for India and for the world.”

He urged that the Indian missions be impressed upon to coordinate the efforts for the event and impress upon the leadership and industry captains of the foreign countries to participate in Aero India 2021 at a senior level so as to dive deep into the strategic and business opportunities available in India.

The Defence Minister expressed confidence that Aero India 2021 will demonstrate India’s ability to take the lead and further build on our strengths in the post-Covid world.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.