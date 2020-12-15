Rajnikanth to make political debut with ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’: Reports

Chennai: Tamil actor Rajnikanth is all set to make his political debut with his party registered with the Election Commission of India named ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’ (People’s Service Party), unconfirmed local reports said on Tuesday. The fledgling party has been allotted the ‘autorickshaw’ symbol, reminiscent of the 1995 blockbuster ‘Baasha’.

Makkal Sevai Katchi was originally registered as Anaithindhia Makkal Shakthi Kazhagham. It was renamed a few months ago.

The reports come two weeks after the actor confirmed his foray into politics, ahead of Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections next year. The party aims to field candidates from all the 234 seats in the state.

“In the upcoming assembly elections, we will definitely win the assembly elections and give an honest, transparent, corruption free and spiritual politics without any difference to any religion or caste,” Rajnikanth had said while making the announcement on December 3. A further announcement regarding the decision is expected on December 31.

The move, which ended years of speculation, would force the major political parties to reorganize their strategies for the 2021 Assembly elections. Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics in 2017. However, no concrete decision on his part gave rise to speculations that he would not be involved in active politics.

Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Center) had failed to get its torch symbol approved by the Election Commission. Earlier on Monday, reports emerged that Kamal Haasan would join hands with Asaduddin Owaisi’s Malis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to contest the elections.