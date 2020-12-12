Rajnikanth turns 70: Mahesh Babu pens warm birthday wishes to Thalaiva

Chennai: As superstar and the ‘thalaiva’ of Indian cinema Rajnikanth turns a year older and fabulous today, his fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry have take over the social media by sharing their heart felt wishes to the actor. On Rajnikanth’s his 70th birthday, south superstar Mahesh Babu too extended his warm wishes to Rajnikanth.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!”

Fans from across the globe have taken the chance to wish the actor and the list includes popular stars such as Dulquer Salmaan, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth sirs Birthday CDP 🤘#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/DHES8uh2Cg — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 11, 2020

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

On Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday, music composer AR Rahman, 70 other celebrities and Thalaiva fans unveiled the common birthday display picture (CDP) on Twitter. The posters shows Rajinikath in his five movie characters. Sharing the poster, AR Rahman wrote, “”Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

PM Modi wish Rajnikanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first personalities to wish the actor on his birthday. He wrote: “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life”.

Rajnikanth has taken his fans by storm eversince he had announced regarding his political entry this year. With this, and his upcoming movie’s shooting to be restarted shortly, all social media platforms are filled with birthday wishes.

He was last seen in cop drama Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady and it turned out to be a huge hit. Rajnikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.