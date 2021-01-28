Raj’s Churu becomes Covid free, state’s cases down to double digits

Jaipur, Jan 28 : Churu has become the first district of Rajasthan to become coronavirus free as not a single active case was reported there on Thursday, while 15 other districts registered zero cases, bringing down the state’s daily tally to two digits for the first time in months, health officials said.

In the last 13 days, no positive case has been found in Churu, health officials, adding that Bharatpur, Baran, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi and Tonk registered zero positive cases on Thursday, bringing down the daily total Covid tally to 85.

Some other districts have also reported limited active cases. Tonk and Sawai Madhopur have two active cases, Dholpur has three, Dausa has six, Hanumangarh and Bharatpur have nine each.

Since the start of the new year, the Covid curve started getting flattened in the state.

Churu has seen a total of 4,336 corona positive cases so far, out of which 41 patients died.

The first positive case in the district was recorded on March 28 in Bhangivad village. After September, the graph started going upwards as more than 50 cases were coming up every day, but after December, the numbers started gradually reducing. Only 4-5 positive cases were reported in January. In the last 12 days, not a single person was found positive.

Churu’s government Dedra Bharatiya hospital Superintendent Dr F.H. Gauri said: “This is the first time in 10 months that there is not a single corona patient in the district. It is a matter of great relief for the district.”

