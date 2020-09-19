Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 19th September 2020 2:46 pm IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow on Saturday.

The Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill, 2020 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2020 (Second Amendment) Bill were passed in the Upper House today.

According to the amendment, fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the IBC (second amendment) Bill will go to the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.

Replying to the questions in the Upper House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Our intention of initiating corporate insolvency for matters that occurred during the lockdown, was to give immunity during this period. This is only for those which arrive during the COVID period, amendment of section 66 that no obligation shall be filed by a resolution professional.”

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Nirmala Sitharaman had moved the two bills for consideration and then for passing them in the Rajya Sabha today.

READ:  Let professor pursue fellowship in France, Delhi HC to JNU

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is slated to end on October 1.

Source: ANI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close