Rajya Sabha to be adjourned after day’s business: Naidu

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday announced that the House will be adjourned after the completion of the listed business for the day in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

He announced this after the laying of papers when the House met at 2 pm.

Naidu said he had met leaders of various parties, including Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

During the meeting, it was agreed to adjourn the House ahead of schedule keeping in mind the serious situation.

Some leaders, including Congress’ Anand Sharma, talked about the gravity of the situation and how fast the coronavirus is spreading.

Naidu said the idea behind running the House was to ensure that members are not seen as shirking responsibility in this hour of challenge. But there was a need to rethink in view of the recent developments.

Members agreed that the situation is “very serious” and thus supported the idea of adjournment of the Budget Session, which was scheduled to conclude on April 3.

According to sources, the meeting was held at 1.30 pm.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have already conveyed to the Rajya Sabha chairman that their MPs would not attend the remainder of the Budget Session in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The continuation of the Budget Session despite lockdowns being announced in many states amid the coronavirus outbreak has been questioned by many.

Source: PTI

