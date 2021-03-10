Rakesh Tikait to take part in Mahapanchayat in Bihar

Patna, March 9 : In a bid to intensify the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Bihar, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal Singh and other farmer leaders will participate in a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rohtas district on March 25, Ramashankar Sarkar, the national president of Kisan Sangh, said here on Tuesday.

“The core agenda of this Mahapanchayat is to protest against the three black farm laws imposed on us by the Narendra Modi government. The farmers of the entire country are against these laws, but still the Central government is not rolling them back. They want to help the corporates,” Sarkar said.

“Besides the farm laws, we will also discuss MSP, and rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder in the Mahapanchayat. The participation of top farmer leaders will help intensify the agitation in Bihar,” Sarkar said.

“We have decided to organise such Mahapanchayats in every district of Bihar to make the farmers aware about the consequences of the three black laws,” Sarkar added.

Rohtas and adjoining Kaimur and Bhojpur districts are known as “Dhan Ka Katora” in the state.

