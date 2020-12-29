Rakhi Sawant claims she holds MBBS degree from Canada

Mumbai: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, actor Rakhi Sawant was seen claiming that she has a MBBS degree. She was also seen saying that she did her medical from Canada.

Rakhi Sawant, who entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger along with Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta, began entertaining everyone the moment she entered the house.

In the latest promo shared by Colors channel, we saw Rakhi once again entertaining the audience and the housemates. In the video, we see Rakhi Sawant telling Rahul Vaidya that potatoes are good for those who have gas problems. Rahul asks her whether we should eat potatoes every time. She says yes and that it is good for heart blockages also. She explains how it happens.

Rakhi tells her that she has done MBBS. Aly asks her from where she did it and Rakhi Sawant says that she did it from Canada.

Rahul Vaidya asks Rakhi what is the full form of MBBS. Rakhi says that she will tell her later and goes out in the garden area saying that she wants to sneeze.

Watch the promo here:

Bigg Boss 14, which earlier failed to grab attention and impress the audience is now making headlines as makers are leaving no chance to add twists to the show. First by adding Toofani Seniors (Gauahar Khan, Siddhart and Hina Khan) and then later by sending the most controversial former contestants (Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan) as challengers inside the house.