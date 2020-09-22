Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana’s fans for making her pic with Pak flag viral

Rakhi Sawant who is known for her controversial videos on social media, shared a post on Instagram slamming the 'supporters' of Kangana Ranaut

By Rasti Amena Updated: 22nd September 2020 2:22 pm IST
Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana's fans for making her pic with Pak flag viral
Image Source: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversial acts and statements is back in the news once again and this time for something she did in 2019. She has come under attack on social media, with several posts showing her posing with the Pakistani flag.

Rakhi Sawant poses with Pakistani flag

In the pictures which are surfacing online, Rakhi Sawant was seen hugging and holding the Pakistani flag. She had however clarified by writing about her love for India and why she posed with the neighbouring country’s flag. The viral pictures were taken during the shoot of the movie “Dhara 370”. Rakhi, who plays a Pakistani woman in the movie, had herself posted the pictures on social media last year captioning it as “I love my India but it’s my character in the film, Dhara 370.”

READ:  NASA shares $28bn plan to send humans to Moon in 2024

Netizens began trolling her overlooking the fact that she had clarified on Instagram that the pictures were taken during the shoot of “Dhara 370”.

The post originally appeared on Facebook and was shared across multiple private and closed groups on the social media platform. The caption, in Hindi, roughly translates to, “This is the truth about Rakhi Sawant. She speaks nonsense about her being a proud Indian.”

READ:  LRS fee to be collected considering land value at the time of registration: KTR

Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut’s supporters

Rakhi Sawant who is known for her controversial videos on social media, shared a post on Instagram slamming the ‘supporters’ of Kangana Ranaut and clarified that the photo they are now sharing on the internet was from one of her films based on Article 370 of Kashmir.

However, Rakhi did not take any of the names but said that those who are supporting the actress right now will know the reality soon. She also slammed the ‘Queen’ actress for attacking Bollywood actors and the film industry. She further called actresses like Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu and Jaya Bachchan as ‘sher’.

“Humara Bollywood, humara Maharashtra aur humara India number 1 hai,” she said in the video.

Rakhi’s Instagram video

This is not for the first time that Rakhi Sawant is slamming Kangana Ranaut and her army of fans. Many Bollywood stars including Rakhi came out and supported the industry after Kangana’s remarks and allegations.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close