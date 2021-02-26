Rakhi Sawant’s mom thanks Salman Khan for helping her in cancer treatment

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 finalists Rakhi Sawant has recently revealed that her mother Jaya Sawant has been undergoing cancer treatment for sometime now. Rakhi recently thanked superstar Salman Khan for his constant support.

Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 24) and shared two photographs with Salman Khan. In the caption, Rakhi wrote, “My god brother, king of the king, one and only, Salman khan!! God unko sari khusiya de,unko sari murad puri ho.”

And now Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya thanked and blessed Salman Khan for his help. Giving her health update, Rakhi’s mother said she has already undergone four out of six sessions of chemotherapy.

In a video posted by Rakhi on Instagram, Jaya can be seen saying, “Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true.”

In another video that going viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant said that right now her mother is in a critical condition as her chemotherapy is going on. She says, “Her stomach pain and vomiting has started due to chemo but still she talks with a smile on her face. This has been a big shock for me after coming out of Bigg Boss 14. It is not easy to bear chemo but she is very strong.”

Rakhi Sawant was accompanied by friends Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna at the hospital to check on Jaya’s health. Vindu Dara Singh, who entered Bigg Boss as Rakhi’s supporter, also shared a photo of her mother and prayed for her speedy recovery.