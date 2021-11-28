Rakhi Sawant’s per week earnings from Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: The queen of entertainment and controversies Rakhi Sawant is back on India’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. She took everyone by surprise when she entered the house as a wildcard with her husband, Ritesh.

Bigg Boss 15 failed to create magic, everyone are assuming that the entry of the interesting wildcard contestants is another attempt to make the show more spicy and entertaining. Indeed, Rakhi and Ritesh’s entry along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai has made a whole lot of difference to the vibe of the Bigg Boss house.

And now, everyone are keen to know how much Rakhi and her husband are charging to be on the show.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant Bigg Boss 15 remuneration

It is being reported that Rakhi Sawant is getting paid the double amount than what she was paid during her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Let us tell you that makers paid Rakhi Rs 2.5 Lakh per week to be inside the BB 14 house as challenger. If the reports are to be believed, then she is getting nearly Rs 5 lakhs per week for her stay inside BB 15 house. However, nothing has been confirmed.

On the other hand, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh’s salary has not been disclosed yet.

