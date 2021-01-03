Rakul Preet resumes shoot of ‘MayDay’, says she’s happiest at work

Mumbai, Jan 3 : Actress Rakul Preet Singh has started shooting of MayDay after recovering from Covid-19.

She shared a boomerang video on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, she is seen smiling and getting her make-up done in her vanity van.

She also wrote: “HappiestAtWork” and “#MayDay” along with muscle emojis.

“MayDay” also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay’s return to direction after “Shivaay” and “U Me Aur Hum”. The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

This comes just a few days after she tweeted: “Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.”

On December 22, Rakul had shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

