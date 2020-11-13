Rakul Preet Singh: Hit proper gym after so long

Mumbai, Nov 13 : Actress Rakul Preet Singh has posted a video that shows her doing heavy lifts at the gym, and she says she has started proper gymming after quite some time.

“Hit a proper gym after sooooo long. Building up that strength is going to be a task but we gota do what we gota do #workoutbeforebinge @fitji,”she captioned the video, which currently has over 22.5K likes on Instagram.

In the video, Rakul wears black athleisure.

Recently, she had taken up a challenge to make our surroundings greener. The challenge pertains to planting three saplings and nominating others to do the same. On Wednesday, the actress shared photographs on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting saplings, and nominated her fans to do the same.

Rakul will next be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

