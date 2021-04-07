Ram Gopal Varma to make film on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Mumbai: One of the most talented, sensational and controversial filmmakers in Indian film industry, Ram Gopal Varma is known for making movies based on true stories, and real-life incidents, recently revealed that might take up a project based on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death case.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 in 2020. The ‘Kedarnath; actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. The death of the celebrated actor sent shockwaves throughout the country and the case was deeply investigated, first by the Mumbai Police and later by the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s biopic on cards?

In a interview with Times Of India, Ram Gopal Varma was asked if he will take Sushant’s death and its investigations as a part of his upcoming story? To which Ram said, “It might, or it might not. There are so many things to choose from, on a relative level, for me, at least. I think I might even take it up”.

Ram Gopal Varma further shared his thoughts about the recurrent social media fights. He said, “As far as social media is concerned, I don’t know what happened to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, I think people have forgotten. I don’t know what happened to Rhea Chakraborty too. I think social media has become a circus. They make a lot of noise and then forget.”

The maverick filmmaker, who is celebrating his 58th birthday today, has made almost 50 films and has truly revolutionized cinema the second he made his filmmaking debut. Apart from his work in Bollywood and Tollywood, Ram Gopal Varma is one filmmaker who attracts headlines for his controversial statement on social media. The director and producer turns 58 today and even today he does’t hesitate from speaking his mind and being vocal about his opinions on social media.

Known for films like Rangeela, Satya, Company, Sarkar and others, RGV has always impressed us with his versatile filmmaking skills. Those following his work will know his love for making movies based on true stories, and real-life incidents. His ucpoming movies include D Company, Disha Encounter and Enter The Girl Dragon among others.