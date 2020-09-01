Ram Mandir to Sudharshan TV- Amul ignores consumers, turns Right

New Delhi: Formed in 1946, Amul, a Gujarat based dairy brand managed by Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) is under fire for sponsoring a denounced show by Sudharshan TV chief Suresh Chahvanke.

The ‘Islamophobic’ show titled ‘UPSC JIhad’ claims to ‘expose’ Muslims clearing UPSC exam and ‘infiltrating’ the executive.

This is not the first time the diary society has backed a controversial activity. Amul had earlier celebrated the occasion of Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya on August 5. The occasion marked the beginning of the construction of Ram mandir, after a decades-long title suit over the site in Ayodhya.

The Ad featured the Amul girl standing in front of the Ram Mandir with folded hands. “Monumental occasion! All are invited!” the text on the image read.

The brand was founded by Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a freedom fighter, and a Gandhian. On September 30, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Amul’s chocolate plant in Mogar, Anand near their headquarters in Gujarat. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) has invested around ₹300 crores for this project.

In 2013, Amul tweeted a picture featuring the Amul butter girl placing flowers on grave of ‘Freedom of Choice‘ which passed away in 2013. The ad was in opposition to the Supreme Court criminalising homosexuality.

One of most controversial ad by Amul included it talking about the Naxalite uprising in West Bengal.