Ram temple construction to be completed in next 3 years: Trust

A+ A-

New Delhi: The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to start in April this year and will be completed in the next three years, Sant Govind Dev Giri of Pune, who has been appointed as the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media outside Trust chairman advocate K Parasaran’s residence, Giri said, “We believe the construction should be completed within three to three-and-a-half years.”

President, General Secretary of Trust

The Trust members also nominated Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as the president of the trust whereas VHP’s Champat Rai was made the general secretary.

The Trust also formed a new committee under the chairmanship of retired bureaucrat Nripendra Mishra to supervise the construction-related work of the temple.

A senior member of the Trust said that a company will be formed and more formalities will be completed by the committee chaired by Mishra.

Resolutions

Nine resolutions were passed by the Trust at today’s meeting, including the one about opening an account in the SBI and finding an office for the Trust in Ayodhya.

The first resolution that was passed was to pay tribute to those who had struggled and sacrificed their lives for Ram janmabhoomi since 1528. The resolution claimed that after the JP Movement in 1974-75, the Ayodhya Movement is the biggest movement after 1947.

The second resolution thanked PM Narendra Modi and the central government for their efforts and third was to thank constitutional bodies for paving the way for the temple construction.

Others who attended the meet were Anil Mishra, Vimlendu Mohan Mishra, Parmanand Maharaj of Haridwar, Dinendra Das Maharaj of Nirmohi Akhara, Dharmdas Maharaj, Nirvani Akhada (not part of the Trust), Swamy Govind Dev Giri of Pune, Jagatguru Prasannateerth of Pejawar Matth and Kameshwar Chaupal.

Among the officials who were present were Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Ssecretary MHA; Avnish Awasthi, Additional Chief secretary and Principal Secretary, Home, UP govt, and Anuj K Jha, District Magistrate of Ayodhya.