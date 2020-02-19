Ram temple construction date may be decided today: Keshav Prasad

A+ A-

New Delhi: Ahead of the first meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust formed to oversee the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the Trust is likely to finalise the date of commencement of the temple’s construction in the first meeting itself.

The first meeting of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is going to be held in the national capital at the residence of K Parasaran, the head of the Trust.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, said, “I am also a devotee of Lord Ram. We will decide the dates of construction of the temple in the first meeting. The work will be started as soon as possible.”

“This Ram Temple is important for both the Centre and the state and the work will commence soon,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Lok Sabha on February 5.