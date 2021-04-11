Ramadan: New rules issued for restaurants in Dubai

Dubai: The restrictions on restaurants in Dubai have been relaxed. The eateries are no longer required to screen visible dining areas during the fasting hours in the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a report published in the Gulf Today, a circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development removed the mandatory requirement of placing curtains, dividers, etc., that existed earlier.

Apart from it, restaurants in Dubai are not required to obtain permits to serve customers during the fasting hours of the holy month.

Meanwhile, in ramadan, vehicles carrying more than 50 passengers will not be allowed to ply on Abu Dhabi roads between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed restrictions on social gatherings. It has also banned gatherings for Iftar meals. Only the family members who live in the same residence can gather for the meal.