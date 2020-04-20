Ramadan: Offer prayers at home, says Muslim clerics

Deputy Mayor and Muslim clerics addressing the media at GHMC headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramadan GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin appealed the Muslim Community to perform prayers at home and follow lockdown norms and support the Government to contain the spread of COVI-19.

While holding a press conference at GHMC headquarters on Monday, Dy. Mayor along with Moulanas, and Muftis (Islamic scholars) on the ensuing Ramadan.

Addressing the media, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed from Jamia Nizamia and Qubool Pasha Suttari, Secretary Ulema E Deccan appealed the Muslim Community to offer prayers in the house only and not more than 5 persons in Mosque.

They further requested to follow the lockdown rules and not to gather in large numbers during prayers. The Government taking is various steps to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Muslim clerics meet MA?&UD Minister KTR ahead of Ramadan in Hyderabad on Monday.

All departments including health and police are working tirelessly to contain the virus for the welfare of the society. As a human being, everyone must look after the wellbeing of others and it is our responsibility to support the Government’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus, added the scholars.

The Muslim clerics even had a meeting with MA&UD Minister KTR on Monday to discuss about the arrangements of Ramadan and to deliver a message to the entire community to offer prayers at home during the festive.

