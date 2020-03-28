Is Ramadan under quarantine this year?

NEW DELHI: Ramadan, the holy month of fasting is awaited impatiently by Muslims year on year.

The ninth month of Hijri calendar, Ramadan (estimated to begin on April 23 this year) have always forever brought a mystical feel to the Muslims across the globe.

Since, the world have been forced to go into complete lockdown, people are concern that the coronavirus pandemic is going to change the way the Islam’s holiest month is embraced.

Also Read Coronavirus crosses 600000 cases globally

Mosques in almost all Muslim and non-Muslim countries are closed and advised people to perform their prayers at home.

During Ramadan I go to the masjid every single day I try not to miss out. This Ramadan unfortunately it seems like we will still be on lockdown and it’s depressing to even think about. May Allah swt allow us to have a normal Ramadan this year and end this pandemic. — Luigi🇦🇷🕋 (@LuisDiNiro) March 23, 2020

In Saudi Arabia, Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi have been put under lockdown and are emptier than ever.

Muslims hope that, this pandemic will end before the beginning of Ramadan so that they will practice the heightened spiritual awareness that is centered on group gatherings bringing communities and congregations together around the globe.

Also Read Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew

In’shaa’allah this coronavirus goes down before Ramadan, can’t imagine the month without taraweeh nights or praying at the mosque 😔 — ® (@HarizRafley) March 22, 2020

The traditions that is not held in other months of the year is only seen in Ramadan where families gathers for the Suhoor and iftar meal and shared food, where devotees congregates for the evening prayer called ‘Taraweeh‘.

It is unknown how long countries will impose the lockdown. With social distancing in mind, say goodbye to the late-night get-togethers and social events with family and friends.

Also, say goodbye to Eid celebration which centres on feelings of togetherness and joy of fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

Rethink the consequences if the quarantine extended for 2 months, how bout ramadan? Aidilfitri? Spm? All of that won't happen if the quarantine extended. Decision is in your hand, use your common sense and maturity. What is ramadan without tarawih? 🙂 — nhfyzahs (@nhfyzahs) March 23, 2020

no taraweeh this ramadan and no eid prayer too 😔😭 this is so sad — sm☕️ (@jowharx) March 23, 2020

I can't imagine how isolation will feel like during Ramadan. Ya Allah put an end to Corona virus pandemic before Ramadan. 🙏 — Umm' Khulthum كلثوم (@khal2m_ukay) March 17, 2020

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.