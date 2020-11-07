Ramanathan reaches final of Eckental Challenger tennis

Berlin, Nov 7 : India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan on Saturday fought from a set down to beat Germany’s Marvin Moller 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 and enter the final of the Eckental Challenger in Germany.

Ramanathan now faces Sebastian Korda of the United States in the title clash on Sunday.

This is the fifth time that Ramanathan, 25, has reached the final of an ATP Challenger, but is yet to win a title.

Ramanathan started the match on the wrong foot on Saturday, losing the first set 4-6. However, the ranked 206th player took control of the match after and dropped just two sets on his way to victory.

Earlier, Ramanathan achieved his best performance of the season by reaching the semi-finals in Eckental with a straight set 6-2, 6-1 win over Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy. He had previously reached the quarter-finals of the Bangkok Challenger.

