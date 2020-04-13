Ramky Enviro pledges Rs. 5 crores to TS CM Rel Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), a leading provider of comprehensive environment management services backed by global investment firm KKR, today announced its contribution of INR 5 crores to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The contribution, which is an extension of REEL’s widespread and ongoing efforts to combat the impacts of COVID-19 on communities, will be a supply of INR 5 crores worth personal protective equipment (PPE) and any additional materials/support needed for the cause¬.

The contribution was delivered to Telangana CM Shri Kalvakuntla Chandra Shekar Rao by Mr M. Goutham Reddy, Managing Director of REEL, at Pragati Bhavan.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr M. Goutham Reddy said, “The coronavirus outbreak has impacted countless lives and has created an unprecedented need to band together against an invisible enemy. Containing the spread of the virus requires the active participation and mobilization of resources from every quarter.

The REEL team takes this mission to heart. REEL and its employees are proud to be part of the fight to quell the impacts of COVID-19 and provide relief to communities alongside the government – not only through our contribution of funding and PPE, but also every day by keeping India’s streets clean and ensuring infected waste is managed properly and safely.”

The contribution comes as the latest example of REEL’s ongoing efforts to support local governments as they look to combat the spread of the virus. REEL – whose operations include more than 20,000 ground staff located in 25 major cities across India – has additionally developed a comprehensive plan to ensure a number of critical services continue through the foreseeable future. These critical services include:

• Waste collection, treatment and disposal

• Hospital waste management

• Hazardous waste disposal from industries

Furthermore, as a gesture of respect and recognition of workers’ hard work during these challenging times, REEL will provide additional benefits to its over 20,000 frontline employees and workers including insurance and additional allowances worth 10 crores.

“REEL’s ground staff take their role as essential service providers – as declared by the Government of India – extremely seriously. Our team is proud to work round the clock to serve the country. To keep our employees and customers safe, we are providing workers with all the necessary PPE. Together, we look forward to making a difference,” added Mr. Goutham Reddy.

