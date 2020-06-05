Ramky enviro strengthens commitment to environment

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), a leading provider of comprehensive environment management services in India and Asia, today commemorated World Environment Day through the launch of several citizenship initiatives that strengthen REEL’s commitment to the environment and the communities where it operates.

With the aim of building awareness and spurring action around protecting the environment, Ramky Enviro’s employees across 25 different locations in both rural and urban India today engaged in a range of activities, including:

Planting trees: REEL employees planted 200,000 saplings across various sites to promote environmental regeneration;

Neighborhood clean-up: the REEL team led the cleaning and sanitisation of 100 villages to help them become waste-free, and implemented a plan to help them minimise pollution going forward;

Digital webinars: 15,000 students from both government and private schools participated in a REEL-sponsored webinar to raise awareness around the importance of personal hygiene, cleanliness, and social-distancing to combat the spread of Covid-19; and

Compost distribution to villagers: 2,000 tonnes of compost generated from various REEL sites were distributed free of cost to local farmers in nearby villages.

Mr Goutham Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of REEL, said, “The environment’s deterioration is the leading concern of our time, and we as humans have an unwritten contract with the universe to protect the environment.

A number of ongoing – yet addressable – issues have contributed to the problem, including the increasing amount of waste which we are unable to dispose of, to global warming, and rising greenhouse gas emissions, among many other reasons.

It is more important than ever to protect the environment by adopting Best Environmentally Available Technology while managing the environment and spread awareness to encourage environmentalism and natural preservation.

With this in mind, the Ramky Enviro team is proud to support communities across India and contribute to a cleaner and safer environment by supporting important sustainability initiatives.”

