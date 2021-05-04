Ramzan 2021: Gauahar Khan looks ethereal in these ethnic looks

Mumbai: Due to ongoing second wave of COVID-19, we might be missing out on the lavish iftar parties during Ramzan this year. But we can try to find little joys in dressing up at our homes during this festive season.

Ramzan is the time when everyone gets to wear the beautiful ethnic dresses and display the beauty of the traditional Pakistani dresses. Amid these gloomy times of COVID-19, actress Gauahar Khan is cheering and spreading some positive vibes with her beautiful best-dressed pictures on Instagram.

Also if you still haven’t zeroed in on the perfect outfit for Ramzan, we’ve got your back. Here’s a peek through the archives of Gauahar Khan for the best Eid outfit inspiration.

On Tuesday, the Tandav actress took to her Instagram and shared beautiful pictures where she wore a striking red kurti teamed with Pakistani pants and a matching dupatta. Gauahar completed the look with cherry red lips and posed for the camera. The salwar-kameez set was from Emaani and she paired the look with red juttis featuring mirror work.

Recently, she shared another set of pictures as she elevated the festive spirit among her fans and followers. She was seen donning a light-blue straight cut, chanderi kurta paired with a scallop-cut palazzo. She complimented the minimal look with a simple and subtle gold toned necklace and earring set, which featured white stones as well.

Her beautiful airline, pastel-green kurta is a perfect attire for your iftar parties.

Last week, Gauahar Khan was seen wearing a stunning blue chikankari suit with a colourful set of juttis that is bound to cool off anyone during the hot summer months.

We would lose count if we were to start counting Gauahar Khan’s ethnic collection and how she shows us to ace the look. Have a look at a few more below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime’s political series Tandav along with Saif Ali Khan. She has appeared in the films Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Fever and Begum Jaan. She is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss.