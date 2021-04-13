Ramzan: Is it safe to fast during Covid-19 pandemic? Know what WHO says

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramzan will begin in India on April 14. Muslims across the country fast during the month. However, due to various rumours, some people started thinking, ‘Is it safe to fast during the pandemic?’.

The confusion has been put to an end by the Ramzan advisory issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The advisory clarified that fasting will not spread Covid-19. It also clarified that fasting is safe for healthy people.

In its advisory issued recently, WHO said those who were affected by the Covid-19 and were cured can fast in the month. However, if they witness any kind of symptoms, they should immediately consult to a health centre.

Is vaccine jab allowed during fasting?

Referring to vaccination, it said that as per Shariah, vaccine can be received even during fasting. The Islamic scholars have also said that taking vaccine will not break the fast.

In order to stop the spread of the disease in the month of Ramzan, WHO has said that one should strictly follow the covid-19 protocols of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and regularly washing of hands.

Covid-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in India is rising day-by-day as the country is witnessing second wave.

In the last 24 hours, India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases has gone up to 1,36,89,453.

The active number of cases stands at 12,64,698. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,85,33,085 till today.