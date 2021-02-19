Rana Daggubati opens up on his next collaboration with Prabhas after Baahubali

Hyderabad: South superstar Rana Daggubati bagged the global fame with his antagonist’s role in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise. Recently, Rana responded to a tweet by Netflix India which asked him about his favourite villain.

The tweet read, “Your favourite villain once said…”. Reacting to it, he shared his epic dialogue from Baahubali, “Maranani minchina vedudala em untundhi Kattapa, anubhavinchani patekellu kadu chacee daka anubhavinchani” #Bhalladeva”.

“Maranani minchina vedudala em untundhi Kattapa, anubhavinchani patekellu kadu chacee daka anubhavinchani” #Bhalladeva 😉 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 17, 2021

One of the Twitter users, who seem to be Prabhas’ fan commented on Rana’s reply to Netflix’s tweet and asked the actor about his reunion with the rebel star. The social media user asked, “When can a reunion of both the ‘Baahubali’ stars on the silver screen can be expected again?”

Replying to this Rana Daggubati shared a picture from the climax of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ where both Mahendra and Bhalla share at each other in bloodshed avatars and said that when a story as powerful as the picture comes across, it will definitely happen.

Ee Bomma ki match ayyaeantha kadha vachinnapudu 😉 pic.twitter.com/OPHU3Q0Oe3 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 17, 2021

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas’ both onscreen and offscreen camaraderie is quite known to all. In an audio launch of Baahubali, Rana said, “Prabhas will forever be my favourite co-star, no matter how many films I do in my entire lifetime.” So, what will be more exciting for their fans to see their chemistry onscreen once again.

Baahubali, directed by SS Rajamouli, was one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. The film had a bevy of stars in the cast including Prabhas, who played the title role, Anushka Shetty, Tammannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sudeep, Nasser, Rana Daggubati and others.

Released in two parts, Baahubali: the Beginning and Baahubali: the Conclusion, the film was made on a humongous budget amounting to Rs 450 crore under the banner Arka Media Works.