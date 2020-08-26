Rana Daggubati reveals his ideal honeymoon destination

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, an interior designer based in Mumbai, on August 8, 2020. And now, he has revealed what could have been their ideal honeymoon spot if the coronavirus pandemic situation would not have been prevailing.

Speaking with actress Neha Dhupia in her celebrity podcast series ‘No Filter Neha’, Rana revealed his favorite honeymoon destination to her. while speaking to Neha Dhupia in her celebrity podcast series. The ‘Baahubali’ fame actor, in a preview of his interview released by Dhupia, told her that he would have gone to Amsterdam for his honeymoon.

Rana Daggubati will be making his appearance virtually in ‘No Filter Neha’’s season 5. Neha Dhupia shared a promo wherein she is seen asking the actor, where would he have gone for his honeymoon with Miheeka if the pandemic would not have been there. He replies to her stating, “I would have chosen to go to Amsterdam for the honeymoon. I love the arts and the city has an abundance of rich arts.”

Watch the video below:

Rana’s and Miheeka’s intimate wedding took place in Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios according to Telugu and Marwari customs and traditions. Stylish Star Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Upasana among others also attended Rana and Miheeka’s intimate wedding.

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati will be seen romancing Sai Pallavi in the upcoming movie Virata Parvam.