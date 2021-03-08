Ranbir, Alia, Karan and Amitabh pledge to donate their organs

Mumbai: The whole team of the much-anticipated upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Brahmastra’, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar joined hands and pledged to donate organs. Movie director Ayan Mukherjee too supported the cause. Ahead of World Kidney Day, videos and social media posts of them pledging to donate organs and raise awareness about it, are going viral on social media.

In an event organised by the Amar Gandhi Foundation last year, Ranbir Kapoor, the grand-nephew of Shammi Kapoor has also pledged to donate not just his kidney but other organs as well. Not many may be aware that Shammi Kapoor lost his life due to kidney failure in 2011.

Ayan and Karan too posted videos in which they pledged their organs and asked everyone else to do so. “A real hero is someone who helps everyone else recycle their organs. I have pledged my own organs and you can too and visit www.amargandhifoundation.in to register,” both of them said in their videos.

“Pledge & donate my organs, I hope that by me doing this it will make a difference to one person or two person lives, and it keeps going forward and it will make a difference, so please do consider pledging your organs,” Ranbir said.

In her speech during the event, Alia Bhatt said, “It is important to make people aware of the process behind it. I think it is important to come and talk about the health issues and Amar Gandhi Foundation and Organ donation awareness drive. Make people aware of the prospects of their organ donation, alive or post-death.”

Amitabh Bachchan had also recently said that he wears a green ribbon because he has pledged his organs.

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

Among other celebrities who are pledged donors are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Mathur, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan to name a few.