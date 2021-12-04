Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire in this viral photo

In the image, Ranbir can be seen sporting a rugged look while he seems to have a superpower in his hand

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th December 2021 10:40 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire in this viral photo
Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Friday, dropped a hint that the release date of the highly anticipated film will be unveiled soon.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan wrote, “TheTimeFeelsRight Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmastra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmastra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time.”

Alongside the emotional note, Ayan shared a BTS picture of the film’s leading hero Ranbir Kapoor. In the image, Ranbir can be seen sporting a rugged look while he seems to have a superpower in his hand. One can also see a burning flame in the background.

MS Education Academy

“That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmastra. The Time to launch something from Brahmastra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time – Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon,” Ayan added.

‘Brahmastra’, which has been envisioned as a trilogy, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button