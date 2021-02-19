Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film has a release date now

Mumbai: One of the most talked-about films in a long time starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has a release date now.

The project helmed by Luv Ranjan, and the shooting of which has already begun, is all set to release on March 18, 2022.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new release date of the film. He also mentioned that the shooting of the film has commenced. He wrote, “RANBIR – SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED… #LuvRanjan’s next film – not titled yet – to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Shooting has commenced in #Delhi… Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg… Bhushan Kumar presentation (sic).”

RANBIR – SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED… #LuvRanjan's next film – not titled yet – to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Shooting has commenced in #Delhi… Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg… Bhushan Kumar presentation. pic.twitter.com/fSG4UVQvjQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2021

This will be the first time that we’ll get to witness Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together in a film. This is also their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan. The director has helmed films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Apart from the Luv Ranjan film, Ranbir also has Shamshera and Brahmastra slated for release.

Recently the poster for his film ‘Animal’ was released and garnered a lot of hype. The film will be directed by Arjun Reddy/ Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Coming to Shraddha, she was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. The high-octane action film failed to impress the audience and critics.