Ranbir, Riddhima are Neetu Kapoor’s ‘pillars’ of strength

Mumbai: Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday shared a selfie where she shares a happy moment with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their mom Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing the trio’s selfie, Riddhima wrote: “Got your back ma. Your pillars.”

Owing to the lockdown, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, had to travel over 1400km by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her mother, in the time of bereavement. She travelled to Mumbai by car with daughter Samara.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on 2nd wedding anniversary

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.