Randeep Hooda’s dream of sighting a leopard in the wild comes true

Mumbai, Oct 21 : Randeep Hooda has fulfilled his long cherished dream of sighting a leopard in the wild.

The actor on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter account to share a video of his visit to Jhalana Safari Park, his fist outing after lockdown. In the video, Randeep is seen clicking a leopard.

“On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana – a leopard trove within the heart of #Jaipur. Pics and write-up to follow,” captioned the actor.

Randeep had recently shared photographs from the airport saying his love for travel has remained “uninfected” amid the ongoing pandemic.

On the work front, the actor recently completed shooting for the action drama, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, starring Salman Khan.

He will next be seen in “Unfair & Lovely”, a comedy that deals with the Indian obsession for fair skin. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.