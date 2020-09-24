Randhir Kapoor: I wanted Rishi Kapoor to direct more movies

Mumbai, Sep 24 : Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor says he loved the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, helmed by his late brother and actor Rishi Kapoor. Randhir added that he wanted his brother to direct more films.

“Aa Ab Laut Chalen”, made under the Kapoors’ banner RK Films, was the only film Rishi Kapoor ever directed. The film’s production is credited to brothers Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

“His directorial debut was ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ and he was very nervous, but I loved the movie and everyone who watched it loved it as well. Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was more of a friend to me than a brother, we shared a very special bond. I wanted him to direct more movies, but now I think he must be making it up there somewhere,” Randhir Kapoor recalled.

As for his favourite film of Rishi Kapoor’s, Randhir named “Bobby”.

“I loved his film ‘Bobby’. In that film, he was this fresh 20-year-old boy who did some really amazing work. Every time I watch that movie, I feel like falling in love again,” said Randhir, on an episode of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.