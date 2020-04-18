Random tests in 10 coronavirus-free Karnataka districts

Bengaluru: Random tests would be conducted in 10 districts across Karnataka, which have been coronavirus-free till date, to ascertain the health status of their residents, a senior official said on Saturday.

The 10 districts, considered as green spots, are Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Yadigiri.

“We have directed the Deputy Commissioners of the 10 virus-free districts to conduct about 100 random tests daily on people living in their respective areas to ensure they do not have even symptoms like severe acute respiratory illness (SARI),” said state Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar in a statement here.

“According to health experts, the people are prone to Covid-19 even if they don’t show symptoms, as the virus is suspected to be around,” said Bhaskar in a letter to the district officers.

The samples will be tested at the state-run approved labs.

Of the 30 districts across the southern state, about 10, including Bengaluru and Mysuru have been declared hotspots or red zones with 12-80 positive cases.

Another 10 districts have been identified as orange spots with 1-10 positive cases.

Source: IANS

