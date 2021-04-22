Ranveer, Alia, Akshay’s lavish vanity vans put on COVID-19 duty

Mumbai: As India is witnessing huge rise in COVID-19 cases, many films and TV shows shoots has been brought to a standstill. After Maharashtra imposed curfew across the state to curb coronavirus, many vanity vans were parked with no use.

Vanity Van owner Ketan Rawal is playing a good Samaritan and helping Mumbai police in their service of COVID duty. According to reports, Rawal has lended almost half a dozen vanity vans to Mumbai police. These include the vans used on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to Times Of India about his idea, Rawal said, “I have diverted vans from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and Anand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in service of the Mumbai police.” \

“I have a large number of vanity vans in service of the Mumbai police, they are the frontline workers; last year we offered it to the women officials who are field duty and needed to rest, use washrooms while doing their duties, and of course change before going home”, he added.

Ketan Rawal provides vanity van on hire to top celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, among many others.

These vanity vans will be thoroughly sanitised and will be used again by Bollywood celebrities after COVID cases come under control.

Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the state registered 62,097 positive cases. There were 519 related fatalities, as the death toll reached 61,343. The state’s infection tally stood at 3,960,359. Mumbai had reported 7,192 new COVID-19 cases and 34 related deaths.