Ranveer Singh flaunts pensive look in new selfie

Mumbai, Aug 11 : Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh is in a pensive mood this Tuesday. At least, his new selfie would suggest as much.

Ranveer’s latest selfie on Instagram has the actor sporting long hair and a manicured beard on his dead-serious face. The actor captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Social media users were impressed with the intense frame.

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his much-hyped next, Kabir Khan’s “83”, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, he essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.