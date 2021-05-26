Ranveer Singh to make TV debut as a reality show host: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has won millions of hearts with his powerful onscreen performance in his over a decade of career in the industry. Now there are speculations that, the actor will be soon making his TV debut with a quiz reality show the format of which will somewhat be similar to Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati.

If the reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh will be seen hosting the game show. However, the official confirmation from the actor or his team is still awaited.

Speaking about his other projects, Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of his sports drama ’83, which was scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. The movie also stars wife and actress Deepika Padukone. He also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ which features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

In April this year, Ranveer announced his next film, the official remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Anniyan’. There are also reports of the actor starring in Alaukik Desai’s ‘Sita’ where he will reportedly play the character of Ravana. The official confirmation on the same is also awaited.