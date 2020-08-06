Ranveer’s all beefed up because ‘kaam dhanda nahi hai’

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 6th August 2020 5:07 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh flaunts big muscles in his new Instagram post. However, it is not just the picture but also his funny conversation with actor-host Maniesh Paul that has tickled the funny bones.

In the Instagram picture, Ranveer wears a blue ganji to showcase solid beef. Alongside the image, he wrote: “Felt swole, might delete later”.

In the comment section, he had some banter with friends and colleagues, who praised his body.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDgzQSQB5rV/

Actor Maniesh Paul wrote: “Bro (fire emojis) aisa mat kar yaar please (don’t do this please).”

To which Ranveer’s reply was: “@Maneishpaul arre kaam dhandha nahi hai aajkal yaar, baithe baithe kya karein, loha pelo, ghar ka khana dabao, aur kya (there is no work nowadays, what to do sitting at home, workout and eat homemade food, what else.)

Rapper Badshah said: “Nasheela padaarth”.

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, he essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

Source: IANS
