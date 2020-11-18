Rape accused’s body found in Pilibhit Reserve

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 18 : The highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old rape accused was found in Barahi forest range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash Yadav said, “Police have been looking for the accused for long. Even his father Jagdish Kashyap had no clue about his whereabouts.”

The accused, Anuj Kashyap, had been booked on September 6 for kidnapping and rape of a 22-year-old woman.

Ram Sevak, SHO, Madhotanda, said that the skull was found detached from the neck, indicating amputation.

The body had been located on Monday evening by locals who had gone to the core forest area to collect firewood. The locals informed the man’s family, who have now accused the woman’s family of murder.

The police said that all angles in the incident were being probed and investigations would be carried forward after the post mortem report is received.

Chief conservator of forest Lalit Verma, when asked about the forest officials’ laxity in patrolling, said that he would inquire into the intrusion in the forest area.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.