Rapid urbanization needs more facilities: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal and IT minister KT Rama Rao today called upon leaders, and officials to focus on improvement of facilities, infrastructure in towns which are growing in population.

Along with minister Jagadish Reddy, KTR has participated in Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations and development programs in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri here. The minister states that Telangana is witnessing a rapid urbanization in a few years.

So gradually the needs, and facilities are in demand by urban people he said. There are 1300 nurseries in 142 municipalities now in the state and it was only 50 before Telangana formed.

In coming 5 to 7 years towns will have more population and their needs will multiply, he averred.

Keeping their future needs in view, we have to provide them he said. It us our responsibility to provide towns with more facilities KTR said.

The minister asked the officials and local leaders to shift focus on the improvement of the facilities. We have built 10000 toilets in Telangana on coming to power while it was about 6000 before he said.

The municipal officials have to shift focus on the local community facilities and take up development programs. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is for development of the towns which need more facilities, greenery and clean environment. Better roads, timely address of the issues will help maintain development he said.

We have allotted 10 percent budget for greenery and expansion the minister said.

Swach drive has to continue in towns and villages to keep healthy he added. He said that human waste plants to come up in all. Municipalities.