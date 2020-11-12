Rapper Cardi B slammed for insulting Hindu Goddess, later apologises

New York: International rap sensation Cardi B has fallen into a new controversy for posing as Goddess Durga on the cover of a footwear magazine for its November 2020 issue. The cover features the singer with 10 hands, but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe.

The magazine, Footwear News, explained Cardi B’s pose and wrote on Instagram, “…she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — This user does not exist 🙂 (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

The poster or advertisement of the shoe magazine enraged many on social media who criticised the rapper for allegedly causing disrespect to the Hindu religion.

Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020

One user wrote, “Cardi b did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. She can’t getaway [sic] with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture.”

“Cardi B using Durga Maa to sell trainers?? When are people gonna realise our gods and goddesses aren’t there to be mimicked,” said another.

Cardi B issues apology

After receiving huge flak on social media, the singing star took to Instagram on Wednesday to apologize, sharing a video message on her Instagram story. “When I did the Reebok shoot, the creative [team] was telling me, ‘You’re gonna represent a goddess,’ that she represents strength, femininity and liberation. That’s something that I love and I’m all about and I thought it was dope. But if people, I’m offending their culture or their religion, I want to say I’m sorry, that was not my intent.”

“I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful, maybe I should’ve done my research and I’m sorry. I’m gonna do more research for the future,” the rapper concluded.

With the magazine cover, Cardi B has made her first major foray into the shoe industry and debuted her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok