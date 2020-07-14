Rare bird sighted for the first time in Telangana

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 14th July 2020 5:50 pm IST
rare bird in telangana

Kaghaznagar: A Rufous bellied eagle was spotted at Palarapu cliff on the outskirts of Nandigaon of Penchikalpet range under Kaghaznagar forest division on Sunday afternoon. Forest department and environmentalists were overjoyed with the sight of the rare bird. Since the bird generally inhabits lush green habitat, it is a welcoming sign that rare birds are migrating to the wild of Telangana region.

An aerial eagle with short bushy crest, longish wings and tail and feathered tarsi, Rufous-bellied eagle feeds on birds and mammals. It is an aerial hunter. With spectacular stoops it captures prey on or near ground or treetops.

The rare eagle was spotted at the picturesque cliff around 12.30 pm which is the maiden record for Telangana region.

