Rashid Khan breaks Shane Warne’s record after Hyderabadi physio helped him recover from injury

Hyderabad: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday broke Australian bowler Shane Warne’s record after Hyderabadi physio Dr. Prasanth Panchada helped him recover from a finger injury.

The afghan cricketer was ruled out of the first Test match against Zimbabwe after he had a nondisplaced intraarticular fracture of his right middle finger while playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was allowed to play the second test against the African country only after Prasanth, Afghan cricket team physio worked on his finger.

As it is the cricketer’s spinning finger, Prasanth took at most care to avoid serious damage. Due to the physio’s effort, Rashid was able to play the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Rashid Khan’s performance in the test match

In the match, Rashid created the record for bowling the most number of overs in a single Test in the 21st century. The spinner bowled a total of 99.2 overs in the test match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

He broke the record of Shane Warne who had bowled 98 overs in a Test match against South Africa, Cape Town.

In the first innings against Zimbabwe, Rashid returned with the figures of 4-138 from 36.3 overs while in the second innings, the spinner bowled 62.5 overs. In the second innings, Rashid returned with seven wickets and he conceded 137 runs.

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe

Ultimately, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Test to square the series 1-1.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 545/4 declared & 108/4 (Rahmat Shah 58, Ibrahim Zadran 29; Ryan Burl 2/16) beat Zimbabwe 287 & 365 (Sean Williams 151 not out, Donald Tiripano 95; Rashid Khan 7/137) by 6 wickets