Rashmi Desai lashes out at trolls, reports them to Police

Mumbai: As celebrities are often trolled by haters on social media, ‘Cyberbullying’ has become one of the serious issues and various celebrities have come forward to voice their opinion on the same. Like many other Television actors, former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has also been receiving a lot of abusive messages/comments on social media. She lashed out at trolls, via social media for passing filthy comments on her posts.

The haters trolled her and called her ‘buddhi‘, ‘aunty’, ‘besharam aunty’, and what not! After receiving some ridiculous comments, Rashami finally hit back at these faceless bullies, by sharing the snapshots of the abusive messages on her Instagram story.

This time the ‘Naagin 4’ actress did not remain silent and replied to them saying, “This has been happening for a while now. Enough is enough. There’s a limit to trolling an individual.”

“Are these the thoughts you have for your mother, sister, girlfriend or any woman for that matter? This is what your partner or your surrounding teaches you? Or is it your own vulgar mind? Really sad to see that people like you know how to write but don’t know what to write and that’s when you guys lack education and you guys need it. I pity you, boys, with such filthy mind,” she said.

Tagging cyber crime helpline, cybercrime India, Mumbai police and PM Narendra Modi, she further stated, “Seriously, these days negativity, hate is quite easy to choose but becoming a star is not that easy and when it comes to spreading love, people are finding that difficult. And on top of it you’ll have kept your insta handle name as #LOVE and #Star. What a shame!”

After Bigg Boss season 13, Rashami was last seen in the TV serial Naagin 4. She played the role of Shalaka in the show. Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel aired from December 2019 to August 2020.